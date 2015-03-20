(Recasts after Erdogan meeting with Poroshenko)
By Natalia Zinets
KIEV, March 20 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan
offered a $50 million loan to Ukraine and called for the rights
of Crimean Tatars to be protected during a trip to Kiev on
Friday, but avoided outright criticism of trade partner Russia.
In a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Petro
Poroshenko, Erdogan said Turkey was also offering $10 million in
humanitarian assistance on top of the loan, which is meant to
help Ukraine cover its budget deficit.
"We have expressed our support for the territorial
integrity, political union and sovereignty of Ukraine, including
Crimea, in every platform," Erdogan said, voicing support for
the Minsk ceasefire brokered by Germany and France in February.
"We also wish for the continuation of Ukraine's stance of
protecting the rights of all ethnic and religious minorities,
especially Crimean Tatar Turks, who have proved their loyalty to
their country during this crisis," he said.
Turks have close kinship bonds with the Muslim,
Turkic-speaking Tatar minority in Crimea, the Black Sea
peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine a year ago. Erdogan has
repeatedly warned that the instability could have regional
repercussions.
But Turkey has deepening trade ties with Russia and has been
reluctant to openly criticize Moscow's actions in Ukraine.
Erdogan spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin
this week, discussing energy deals and the Ukraine crisis.
Russian gas exporter Gazprom said in January it
planned to build an undersea gas pipeline via the Turkish-Greek
border -- a project informally known as "Turkish Stream" -- as
it seeks to supply Europe while by-passing Ukraine.
Ukrainian officials had been expected to seek assurances
from Erdogan and Energy Minister Taner Yildiz during their trip
that those ties will not harm Ukrainian interests.
Asked at the press conference about the Turkish Stream
project, Erdogan gave no new details, saying simply that Turkey
found the Russian proposal "reasonable" and that Russia remained
its biggest natural gas supplier.
A senior Turkish official said ahead of the visit that
Ukraine's ambition to build a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant
on the Black Sea coast would be on the agenda, but that Ankara
still opposes the project on environmental grounds.
"Nobody should expect from this visit a step from Turkey
that could strain ties with Russia," a second official said
ahead of the meetings with Poroshenko.
