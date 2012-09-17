ISTANBUL, Sept 17 Turkish Economy Minister Zafer Caglayan said on Monday that he sees unemployment falling in the coming months and expects a further decline in 2013.

Turkey's unemployment rate fell to 8 percent in May to July, its lowest level since current calculation methods began in 2005, from 8.2 percent in the April to June period, the Turkish Statistics Institute said on Monday.

The minister said in an e-mailed statement that the 8 percent unemployment rate was lower than an annual forecast of 10.4 percent for 2012 in the medium-term economic program.

