By Jim Wolf
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 The Obama administration formally notified the U.S. Congress on Friday of an unusual
proposal to take three AH-1W "SuperCobra" attack helicopters
from the U.S. Marine Corps inventory and sell them to Turkey.
The deal, valued at up to $111 million, would boost
Turkey's self-defense as well as regional security and its
ability to operate with U.S. forces and other NATO members, a
Pentagon notice to lawmakers said.
Ankara has been seeking the helicopters to replace those
lost in its long struggle against separatist rebels from the
Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK.
Turkey last week launched air and ground assaults on
Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, vowing to exact "great
revenge" after 24 Turkish troops were killed on Oct. 19 in one
of the deadliest Kurdish attacks in years.
Under the administration's plan, the Marines would get two
new, late-model Textron Inc (TXT.N) Bell AH-1Z SuperCobras in
exchange for the three, twin-engine AH-1W aircraft that would
be transferred to Ankara, a congressional official told
Reuters.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said the
sale's effect on U.S. Marine Corps "readiness" would be
mitigated by using the proceeds for the Corps' SuperCobra
upgrades program.
Such sales from the U.S. military's current inventory are
extremely rare. The United States and Turkey have a long
tradition of military cooperation, both bilaterally and inside
the North Atlantic Treaty Organization.
Turkey already uses the AH-1W helicopter, the backbone of
the U.S. Marine Corps attack helicopter fleet, having bought 10
of them in the 1990s. The proposed sale would enhance its
ground defense capabilities, said the notice, which is required
by law and does not mean a sale has been wrapped up.
Turkey also would get seven General Electric Co (GE.N)
T700-GE-401 engines, six installed on the aircraft and one
spare as part of the proposed deal, the security agency said.
