ISTANBUL, March 29 Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday he would hold talks with U.S. President Barack Obama while attending a summit on nuclear security in Washington this week, putting to rest questions about whether the leaders would meet.

The duration and agenda of the meeting depends on events, Erdogan told reporters at a news conference before flying to the United States. He will also meet with other leaders, he said.

Erdogan also said he wants U.S. authorities to take steps against a network of schools run by a movement affiliated with Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen, a Turk who lives in Pennsylvania whose suspected followers in the Turkish police and judiciary opened a corruption probe into government officials.

The arrest last week in Florida of a Turkish-Iranian gold trader who was at the centre of that graft investigation is not a concern for Turkey, Erdogan said. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)