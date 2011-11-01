WASHINGTON Oct 31 Turkey must do more to
cement democratic gains and smooth prickly ties with neighbors
such as Israel if it is to emerge as a guarantor of Middle
Eastern stability, U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said
on Monday.
Clinton, speaking to the American-Turkish Council in
Washington, said the "Turkish miracle" had seen that country's
economy triple in size over the last decade as reforms opened
up both the political and economic sectors to new competition.
But she said Ankara -- which hopes to draft a new
constitution by the first half of 2012 -- must be careful to
ensure that human rights are respected, minority groups are
included and media freedoms are guaranteed.
"Turkey's ability to realize its full potential depends
upon its resolve to strengthen democracy at home and promote
peace in the neighborhood," Clinton said in prepared remarks.
Clinton is preparing to travel to Istanbul for an
international conference on Wednesday aimed at consolidating
international support for Afghanistan, where Muslim Turkey has
troops in non-combat roles working with NATO forces.
The United States and Turkey have seen trade and diplomatic
ties expand as NATO-member Turkey assumes a more prominent
regional role. Ankara agreed in September to host an
early-warning radar system to help spot missile threats coming
from outside Europe, including from Iran.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government also
played an important role in the NATO-led alliance that helped
Libyan rebels topple longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi, and has
been an outspoken critic of President Bashar al-Assad's bloody
crackdown on protests in neighboring Syria.
But Turkey has also alarmed Washington with its sometimes
brash muscle-flexing, which has seen its relations with fellow
U.S. ally Israel lurch into crisis. It also entered into adangerous maritime spat with Cyprus over gas drilling.
Clinton said Turkey's new power provided it with an
opportunity to demonstrate "responsible leadership" and urged
Ankara to work with Israel to overcome differences over
Israel's Palestinian policies and its killing last year of nine
Turks aboard a Gaza-bound activist ship.
"We have been dismayed by the deterioration of relations
between Turkey and Israel," Clinton said. "We continue to urge
both countries to look for opportunities to get this important
relationship back on track."
Clinton underscored U.S. support for United Nations
mediation efforts in Cyprus, where Turkey has responded angrily
to drilling by U.S. company Noble Energy in waters it says
belong to Turkish-backed northern Cyprus but are more widely
recognized as belonging to the Cypriot government.
"We believe that public rhetoric must be kept to a minimum
to allow the parties to achieve a solution," Clinton said.
"And while we recognize the right of the Republic of Cyprus
to explore for natural resources in its Exclusive Economic
Zone, including with the assistance of U.S. firm Noble Energy,
we look forward to both sides benefiting from shared resources
in the context of an overall agreement."
Clinton stressed that Washington would continue to back
Ankara in its fight against separatist rebels from the
Kurdistan Workers' Party or PKK, and that the United States
hoped Turkey would one day achieve its long-deferred goal of
joining the European Union.
"Reducing tensions with neighbors and increasing stability
in the neighborhood is a recipe for expanded growth and
influence," Clinton said.
"Turkey's leaders understand this. But it will take bold
choices and strong political will to leave the past behind and
embrace the future Turkey deserves."
(Reporting by Andrew Quinn; editing by Christopher Wilson)