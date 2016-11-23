ISTANBUL Nov 23 Reports in the United States that Turkey-based Islamic lender Kuveyt Turk supports terrorism are wrong, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

Kuveyt Turk is 62 percent owned by Kuwait Finance House , a Kuwait City-based financial services and banking firm. It was not immediately clear what reports Erdogan was referring to. (Reporting by Daren Butler; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)