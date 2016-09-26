Sept 26 The U.S. Consulate in Adana, Turkey, warned Americans on Monday that it had obtained specific and credible threats of potential terrorist activity targeting U.S.-branded hotels in Adana.

"U.S. citizens in Adana are advised to exercise caution when patronizing these establishments," the consulate said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)