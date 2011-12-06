ISTANBUL Dec 6 Turkish airport
restaurants company Usas said on Tuesday Spain's Gate
Gourmet Participations Espana had sold its 56.25 percent in the
company to Turkraft for 61.42 million lira ($33.44 million).
In a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Usas said
majority owner Gate Gourmet Participations Espana sold the whole
of its stake. Gate Gourmet had announced in April its plan to
sell a part or all of its 56.25 percent stake in Usas.
Usas Ucak has a $60 million market share. The remaining
43.75 percent of the Usas shares are publicly traded.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay)