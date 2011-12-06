ISTANBUL Dec 6 Turkish airport restaurants company Usas said on Tuesday Spain's Gate Gourmet Participations Espana had sold its 56.25 percent in the company to Turkraft for 61.42 million lira ($33.44 million).

In a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange, Usas said majority owner Gate Gourmet Participations Espana sold the whole of its stake. Gate Gourmet had announced in April its plan to sell a part or all of its 56.25 percent stake in Usas.

Usas Ucak has a $60 million market share. The remaining 43.75 percent of the Usas shares are publicly traded. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)