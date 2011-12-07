ANKARA Dec 7 Turkey's Turkraft said on Wednesday it will apply to the Capital Markets Board for a mandatory tender offer to the shareholders at 3.1925 per share in Turkish airport restaurants company Usas.

The announced mandatory tender offer price is much higher than the current price of shares in Istanbul Bourse, which is at 2.90 lira per share by 1145 GMT.

Usas said on Tuesday Spain's Gate Gourmet Participations Espana had sold its 56.25 percent in the company to Turkraft for 61.42 million lira ($33.44 million).

Usas Ucak has a $60 million market share. The remaining 43.75 percent of the Usas shares are publicly traded. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)