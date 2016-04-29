ISTANBUL, April 29 Turkish state-run lender Vakifbank said on Friday it plans to issue bonds worth up to 16 billion lira ($5.73 billion).

The bank said in a statement to Borsa Istanbul that the bonds will have a maximum maturity of five years. ($1 = 2.7909 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by David Dolan)