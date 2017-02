ISTANBUL Nov 9 Turkish state lender Vakifbank on Friday posted a 3.4 percent fall in third-quarter net profit to 305.2 million lira ($171 million).

The bank had been expected to make a profit of 254 million lira, according to the average forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts. Vakifbank had net income of 316 million lira in the same period of 2011.

($1 = 1.7859 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)