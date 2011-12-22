UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
ISTANBUL Dec 22 State-run Turkish lender Vakifbank expects around a 10 percent increase in its net profit this year, Chief Executive Officer Suleyman Kalkan said on Thursday.
Profit for the banking sector as a whole is expected to drop around 10 percent for the same period, Kalkan said at a news conference in Istanbul. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
BEIJING, Feb 11 China's top securities regulator is still preparing to launch oil futures and is considering lifting restrictions on stock index futures imposed during the 2015 stock market crash, the Shanghai Securities Times said on Saturday.
TORONTO, Feb 10 The Bank of Canada's early experiment on a blockchain-based payment system highlights challenges such as cost-efficiency and data privacy, according to an article by a senior bank official published on Friday.