BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
ISTANBUL, March 1 Turkey's Vakifbank applied to the Istanbul Stock Exchange and Capital Markets Board to issue bonds worth 200 million lira ($111 million) with a maturity of 175 days, the bank said on Friday.
The bond issue will be the second tranche of the bank's plans to issue bonds worth 3 billion lira in total.
($1 = 1.7985 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.