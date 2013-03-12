ISTANBUL, March 12 Turkish state-run lender Vakifbank has reached the final stages of talks to mandate Bank of America Merill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Citi, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank to issue eurolira bond, bankers said on Tuesday.

Turkish lenders Akbank and Garanti have previously issued eurolira bonds, and Isbank is said to be in talks to mandate for a similar issue. (Reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu, Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Alison Birrane)