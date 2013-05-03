BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
ISTANBUL May 3 Turkish lender Vakifbank posted a 24 percent rise in its net profit in the first quarter, earning 522.7 million lira ($292 million), its balance sheet showed on Friday.
The state-run lender had been expected to have net income of 520 million lira, according to a Reuters poll of eight analysts.
Loans and receivables rose to 69.7 billion lira in the same period.
($1 = 1.79 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.