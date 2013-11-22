ISTANBUL Nov 22 The number of foreign visitors to Turkey rose 11.5 percent year-on-year in October to 3.4 million people, Tourism Ministry data showed on Friday.

In the first ten months of the year, the number of foreign visitors rose by 10.2 percent to 31.8 million people.

