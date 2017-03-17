ISTANBUL, March 17 Turkey's economy ministry on Friday denied claims that Turkey has banned imports of certain products from Russia, adding that all of its trade policy is in line with World Trade Organization (WTO) .

The ministry has added country information in tax-free import licences but does not aim to ban any supplier or any product, it said in a statement without referring to specific products.

Industry and trade sources said on Friday that Turkey had unexpectedly removed Russian wheat from an import licence scheme, effectively disrupting Russia's shipments to its second-biggest wheat export market.

