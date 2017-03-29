MOSCOW, March 29 Russian and Turkish economy ministries plan to hold consultations on Russian grain supplies to Turkey soon, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Wednesday citing Russian deputy economy minister Alexei Gruzdev.

Turkey put purchases of wheat, maize and sunflower from Russia on hold earlier in March. Ankara officially denies it has imposed any bans on imports from Moscow. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Maria Tsvetkova; editing by Polina Devitt)