UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MOSCOW, April 26 Russian Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev said on Wednesday that Moscow hoped to reach a compromise with Turkey over grain exports within two weeks.
Turkey, traditionally the second largest buyer of Russian wheat after Egypt and the top buyer of its sunflower oil, has effectively put on hold purchases of these products from Moscow by imposing high import tariffs in March.
A delegation of Russian officials plans to discuss agriculture supplies with officials in Ankara on Thursday, Tkachev added. (reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Denis Pinchuk; editing by Polina Devitt)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources