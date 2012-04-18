ISTANBUL, April 18 Strong winds forced
authorities to temporarily close bridges across the Bosphorus
strait dividing the European and Asian sides of Istanbul on
Wednesday, and Turkish Airlines suspended dozens of
international and domestic flights.
Traffic across the two Istanbul bridges was staggered in
order to reduce risks of an accident, while high winds blowing
through western and central Turkey caused havoc on the roads in
other cities.
The winds kicked up a dust storm in the capital Ankara,
while a motorcyclist was reported killed in the Aegean province
of Denizli.
Istanbul's fire department was flooded with calls from
residents alarmed as high winds tore the roofs off buildings.
Television images showed a collapsed unfinished building at a
construction site in the city.
Turkey's flagship carrier Turkish Airlines also cancelled 43
domestic and international flights scheduled for Thursday due to
the weather conditions.
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)