ISTANBUL Jan 20 Turkish police on Tuesday carried out raids targeting dozens of people suspected of a role in illegal wiretapping, a move local media said was aimed at supporters of President Tayyip Erdogan's ally-turned-foe, U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Separately, the interior ministry replaced police chiefs in 21 provinces, according to an announcement published in Turkey's Official Gazette. It was not immediately clear why they were being replaced. (Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Mark Heinrich)