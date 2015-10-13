ISTANBUL Oct 13 Faster than expected Turkish
economic growth in the second quarter has prompted the World
Bank to revise up its 2015 growth forecast to 3.2 percent, but
it predicted inflation would remain above target at around 7.5
percent by the end of the year.
Despite the upward revision, the bank said economic activity
was to decelerate in the second half of the year as political
uncertainty and tensions in the southeast hit investment. It
also said Turkey's high current account deficit was unlikely to
fall below 5.5 percent of GDP without structural reforms.
