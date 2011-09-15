ISTANBUL, Sept 15 A spokesman for Unicredit, Italy's biggest bank, has denied a report that it is planning to sell its stake in Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank, Yapi Kredi's chief executive officer Faik Acikalin said on Thursday.

Acikalin, speaking to Turkish news channel CNBC-e, responded to a report by Italy's Finaza&Mercati newspaper that Unicredit was studying possible sales of its stakes in Yapi Kredi and Polish unit Pekao .

A Yapi Kredi spokeswoman told Reuters that the newspaper report did not reflect reality. (Created by Simon Cameron-Moore; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)