ISTANBUL Jan 14 Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank plans to issue a seven-year bond worth around $500 million and the initial price guidance on the paper is at U.S. Treasuries +290 basis points, bankers told Reuters on Monday.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Mitsubishi UFJ, Morgan Stanley and Unicredit were mandated for the sale, bankers said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)