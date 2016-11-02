ISTANBUL Nov 2 Turkey's Yapi Kredi Bank said on Wednesday that it third quarter unconsolidated net profit more than doubled to 810.7 million lira ($259.81 million).

In a stock exchange filing, the bank said its net profit in the same period last year was 317.7 million lira.

($1 = 3.1203 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)