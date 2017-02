ISTANBUL Nov 3 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi bank posted third quarter net profit of 406.1 million Turkish lira, below analysts' forecast of 428 million lira in a Reuters sruvey, and down 31 percent from the same period in 2010, its financial results showed on Thursday.

The bank's loans and receivables amounted to 66.1 billion lira at the end of first nine months of 2011, posting an increase by 26 percent from the end of last year.

Yapi Kredi's net interest income in the third quarter was 864.5 million lira.

