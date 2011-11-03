* Profit falls despite higher interest income
* Q3 net down 31 pct to 406.1 mln lira
ISTANBUL Nov 3 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi bank's
third-quarter net profit fell 31 percent, largely due
to losses from derivative financial transactions, its financial
results showed on Thursday.
The fall in profit to 406.1 million Turkish lira ($228
million) was worse than a market forecast of 428 million in a
Reuters survey.
The bank's nine month profit was also down 23 percent to
1.38 billion lira, whereas loans and receivables amounted to
66.1 billion at the end of the first nine months of 2011,
posting an increase of 26 percent from the end of last year.
Despite higher net interest income and net fee and
commission revenues, which were up 10 percent and 16 percent
respectively, Yapi Kredi's fall in profit stemmed from trading
and derivatives transaction losses.
After last year's trading profit of 9.26 million lira in the
third quarter, the bank had a trading loss of 145.5 million this
year in the same period, adding to the loss of 124.4 million
lira from derivatives transactions, which had contributed to
profits of 387.9 million last year.
The bank said in a statement after publishing its financial
results that it expected the pressure on net interest margins to
continue in the future. The bank's expenses rose 8 percent, in
line with inflation.
A Reuters poll of analysts this week expected lower
third-quarter profits for the biggest Turkish banks, including
Yapi Kredi, due partly to trading losses and seasonally low fee
generation during July-September.
Shares in Yapi Kredi closed the day lower by 0.3 percent,
underperforming a 1.44 percent rise on the Istanbul stock
exchange .xu100.
($1 = 1.779 Turkish Liras)
