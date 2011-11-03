* Profit falls despite higher interest income

* Q3 net down 31 pct to 406.1 mln lira (Adds detail)

ISTANBUL Nov 3 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi bank's third-quarter net profit fell 31 percent, largely due to losses from derivative financial transactions, its financial results showed on Thursday.

The fall in profit to 406.1 million Turkish lira ($228 million) was worse than a market forecast of 428 million in a Reuters survey.

The bank's nine month profit was also down 23 percent to 1.38 billion lira, whereas loans and receivables amounted to 66.1 billion at the end of the first nine months of 2011, posting an increase of 26 percent from the end of last year.

Despite higher net interest income and net fee and commission revenues, which were up 10 percent and 16 percent respectively, Yapi Kredi's fall in profit stemmed from trading and derivatives transaction losses.

After last year's trading profit of 9.26 million lira in the third quarter, the bank had a trading loss of 145.5 million this year in the same period, adding to the loss of 124.4 million lira from derivatives transactions, which had contributed to profits of 387.9 million last year.

The bank said in a statement after publishing its financial results that it expected the pressure on net interest margins to continue in the future. The bank's expenses rose 8 percent, in line with inflation.

A Reuters poll of analysts this week expected lower third-quarter profits for the biggest Turkish banks, including Yapi Kredi, due partly to trading losses and seasonally low fee generation during July-September.

Shares in Yapi Kredi closed the day lower by 0.3 percent, underperforming a 1.44 percent rise on the Istanbul stock exchange .xu100. ($1 = 1.779 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore and Jon Loades-Carter)