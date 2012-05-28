BRIEF-Lannebo Fonder ups stake to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group
* Lannebo Fonder AB ups stake to 6,978,772 shares corresponding to 6.29 pct in Nordax Group AB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ISTANBUL May 28 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi said on Monday that it had authorised its headquarters to issue up to 300 million euros worth of asset backed securities. (Writing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
MOSCOW, Feb 15 Russian central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Wednesday that inflation was falling as expected but that did not mean that reaching the 4 percent inflation target was an easy task.
* Said on Tuesday it has received a notice from Banco BIC SA, stating that the bank has sold its whole 1.9 pct stake in BPI within takeover from Caixabank