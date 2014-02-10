ISTANBUL Feb 10 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi
posted a net profit 3.2 billion lira ($1.44 billion)
in 2013 on the back of a 1.28 billion windfall from the sale of
its insurance unit, matching a Reuters poll forecast.
Yapi Kredi's loans and receivables rose to 96 billion lira
in 2013 from 75.8 billion a year ago, it said in a results
statement to the Istanbul stock exchange showed.
The bank's profit was 1.91 billion lira in 2012.
($1 = 2.2199 Turkish liras)
(Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)