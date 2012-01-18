ISTANBUL Jan 18 Turkish lender Yapi Kredi , co-owned by Italy's biggest bank UniCredit , said on Wednesday it plans to increase its registered capital ceiling to 10 billion lira ($5.42 billion) from a current 5 billion lira.

The bank made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.8449 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)