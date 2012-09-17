ISTANBUL, Sept 17 New York-based private equity
firm General Atlantic LLC has invested $44 million for a
minority stake in Turkey's yemeksepeti.com, an online food
delivery business, the Turkish firm said in a statement on
Monday.
Yemeksepeti.com Chief Executive Officer Nevzat Aydin said
the company would invest the income from the deal in new
projects and overseas growth plans. Management of the firm would
remain with its current partners.
Turkey's strong economic growth, high-spending young
population and its location providing access to emerging markets
in the Middle East and Central Asia has made it an attractive
destination for private equity investors.
At 75 million and growing, Turkey's population is set to
overtake Germany's, currently the largest in the European Union,
by 2025. Per capita income has nearly tripled over the past
decade, though the crisis in Europe has slowed growth this year.