ISTANBUL, March 13 Ak Gida, the dairy unit of Turkey's largest food group Yildiz Holding, said on Friday it had applied to the Capital Markets Board for an initial public offering (IPO) of up to 45 percent of the company.

Ak Gida sales rose 16.7 percent last year to 2.04 billion lira ($787 million), with exports to 41 countries, the company said in an emailed statement. ($1 = 2.5918 liras) (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)