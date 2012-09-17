ANKARA, Sept 17 Oil flow through the
Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline from Iraq to Turkey resumed at 1400 GMT
on Sunday after being briefly halted by a blast, Turkish energy
minister Taner Yildiz said on Monday.
Yildiz said there were no problems with the crude flow.
The outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) has claimed
responsibility for repeated attacks on the pipeline in the past,
which it considers a "strategic asset" in its nearly
three-decade-long armed campaign against the Turkish state.
(Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by
Nick Tattersall)