(Changes name of company in paragraph five to UNLU & Co from Standard Unlu)

By Asli Kandemir

ISTANBUL Jan 23 Yildiz Holding, Turkey's largest food group, has applied to the Capital Markets Board seeking clearance for an initial public offering (IPO) of its dairy unit Ak Gida, the company told Reuters on Friday.

"The IPO process for AK Gida has started," the company said in an emailed statement. "A preliminary application to the Capital Markets Board has been submitted."

Meanwhile, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Yildiz Holding's private equity arm, Gozde Girisim , is interested in selling its 48.81 percent stake in Azmusebat Steel, a maker of razor blades and other personal care items.

Yildiz Holding confirmed the company's interest in investigating strategic partnership options for Azmusebat Steel, but said it had not yet mandated banks.

Sources also said Yildiz, which also owns Turkey's largest listed food maker Ulker Biskuvi, had also mandated UNLU & Co and HSBC to investigate sale options for its carbonated-beverage brands and facilities.

However, the company said it had not yet initiated a process.

As part of Yildiz Holding's global quest for new markets, the company bought UK-based cookies and snacks maker United Biscuits in November, in a deal it said made it the world's third-biggest biscuit maker.

Yildiz also bought premium chocolate maker Godiva for $850 million in 2007 and DeMet's Candy Co, the U.S. maker of Flipz chocolate pretzels and Turtles covered nut clusters, for $221 million in 2013. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Holmes)