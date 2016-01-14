ISTANBUL Jan 14 Yildiz Holding, Turkey's largest food company, will ramp up investments this year to above 1.6 billion lira ($530 million) with a new planned project in East Africa and capacity increases in Turkey, the United States and Britain, the company's deputy chairman told reporters late on Wednesday.

"This year and the next will be years that will see Yildiz Holding making some of its biggest capital investments," said Cem Karakas, deputy chairman of Yildiz Holding. "This year's investments will exceed the 1.6 billion lira in 2015," he said. ($1 = 3.0215 liras) (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)