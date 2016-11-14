ISTANBUL Nov 14 Turkish food manufacturer Yildiz Holding on Monday denied a media report suggesting its units were being targeted in a government operation against the cleric Ankara blames for the failed July coup, after news that sent their shares sharply lower.

Yildiz, Turkey's largest food manufacturer and the owner of the Godvia chocolate brand, made the comment in an e-mailed statement to Reuters.

Shares of three of its companies, including biscuit maker Ulker, investment fund Gozde Girisim and food wholesaler Bizim all fell more than 11 percent in morning trade in Istanbul.

(Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)