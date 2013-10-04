ISTANBUL Oct 4 Turkey's Yildiz Holding said on Friday it had completed the sale of a 20 percent stake in Ulker Biskuvi and said the unit targeted sales of 4.5 billion lira ($2.25 billion) in 2016.

Yildiz, which also owns Godiva Chocolatier, said Ulker's free float rate rose to 42 percent after the sale. The $413 million earned from the sale would be used in existing investments of unit Gozde Girisim and the parent company.

($1 = 2.0029 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)