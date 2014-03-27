PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
ANKARA, March 27 Turkey blocked YouTube as a precaution after voice recordings purportedly of senior officials discussing a potential military operation in Syria created "a national security issue", a source at the prime minister's office said on Thursday.
The source said that Turkey was in talks with the video sharing platform and may lift the ban if YouTube agreed to remove the content.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.