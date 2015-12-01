STRASBOURG, France Dec 1 Turkey violated
freedom of expression rights by blocking video platform YouTube
for two and a half years, the European Court of Human
Rights said on Tuesday.
Ankara had blocked access to YouTube between May 2008 and
October 2010 on the ground that the website contained some 10
videos which were insulting to the memory of Ataturk, the
founder of modern Turkey.
Three Turkish academics lodged a complaint with the
Strasbourg-based court, which deals with violations of the 1950
European Convention of Human Rights, of which Turkey is a
signatory.
"They could legitimately claim that the blocking order in
question had affected their right to receive and impart
information and ideas," the court said in a unanimous decision,
noting that no law at the time allowed Turkish courts to impose
a blanket blocking order on the basis of one part of its
content.
Turkish legislation has since been changed to allow this.
The court also observed that YouTube was "a platform which
enabled information of specific interest, particularly on
political and social matters, to be broadcast and citizen
journalism to emerge".
Turkey had argued that the videos had not been deleted from
the website's database and could therefore still be accessed by
users worldwide, the court said.
Turkey temporarily blocked YouTube and Twitter
before local elections in March 2014, after audio recordings
purportedly showing corruption in then-Prime Minister Tayyip
Erdogan's inner circle were leaked on their sites.
That decision caused a public uproar and drew heavy
international criticism.
In April this year, Turkey also briefly banned YouTube and
Twitter after a court ordering them to remove images of a
prosecutor held at gunpoint by far-left militants.
Government critics said the crackdown on the sites reflected
growing authoritarianism in Turkey, whose record on freedom of
expression and media under President Erdogan has frequently
attracted international criticism.
That criticism was revived last week after the arrest of two
prominent journalists on charges of espionage and terrorist
propaganda.
(Reporting by Gilbert Reilhac in Strasbourg; Additional
reporting by Daren Butler in Istanbul; Writing by Michel Rose in
Paris; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Alison Williams)