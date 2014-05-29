BRIEF-Dov Yelin reports 5.03 pct passive stake in Camtek
* Dov Yelin reports 5.03 percent passive stake in Camtek Ltd as on March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2mxIovq) Further company coverage:
ANKARA May 29 Turkey's Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that a block on access to video-sharing website YouTube, imposed by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government two months ago, was a violation of rights, local media reported.
Blocks on access to YouTube and Twitter were imposed after audio recordings, purportedly revealing corruption in Erdogan's inner circle, were leaked on the sites. The block on access to Twitter was lifted in April.
* Diana Shipping Inc announces direct continuation of time charter contract for M/V Melia with Nidera
* Johnson Controls to sell Scott Safety business to 3M for $2 billion