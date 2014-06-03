UPDATE 2-Airbus says engine issue will not affect A320neo deliveries
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
ANKARA, June 3 Turkey's telecoms regulator on Tuesday removed from its website an official order blocking access to YouTube after the country's top court ruled last week the ban imposed by Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's government was a breach of rights.
The video-sharing web site will be accessible in Turkey later on Tuesday, an official at the prime minister's office told Reuters.
Blocks on access to YouTube and Twitter were imposed after audio recordings, purportedly revealing corruption in Erdogan's inner circle, were leaked on the sites. The block on access to Twitter was lifted in April. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)
* A320neo jets involved in two incidents with Indian carriers
March 17 Private equity firm KKR and Canadian pension fund Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) agreed to buy USI Insurance Services from Onex Corp in a $4.3 billion deal, including debt.
WASHINGTON, March 17 Amgen Inc's Repatha drug cut the risk of heart attacks and strokes by over 20 percent in patients with heart disease, demonstrating a clear clinical benefit beyond its ability to slash "bad" LDL cholesterol levels, data from a huge study known as Fourier showed on Friday.