ISTANBUL Nov 15 Turkey's largest lender
state-owned Ziraat Bank's net profit fell 46 percent to 1.489
billion Turkish lira ($834 million) in the first nine months due
to shrinking profit margins, it said on Tuesday.
The bank's net interest margin fell to 3.6 percent as of end
of September, from 4.3 percent at the end of 2010, the statement
said.
Ziraat's third-quarter net profit, however, rose 6 percent
to 471 million lira from the previous quarter, while total cash
loan stock grew by 20.1 percent, whereas its agricultural loans,
the traditional stronghold of the bank, increased 27 percent
from a year ago.
"One of the most important items on the agenda is to improve
return on capital ratio of around 15 percent," bank's Chief
Executive Officer Huseyin Aydin said in the statement.
($1 = 1.784 Turkish Liras)
