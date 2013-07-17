ISTANBUL, July 17 Turkey's state-owned lender Ziraat Bank plans to issue bonds worth up to 600 million lira ($312 million) of varying maturities, the bank said on Wednesday.

The bank could raise the volume of bond issuances to 900 million lira depending on demand, it said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange. ($1 = 1.9210 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)