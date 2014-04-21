BRIEF-IDBI Bank to consider preferential issue of capital to India govt
* Says to consider preferential issue of capital to India government Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nMmEMu) Further company coverage:
ISTANBUL, April 21 Turkey's Ziraat Bank expects first-quarter net profit to rise 10 percent from last year's 902 million lira ($423.6 million), and loans to grow over 25 percent by year-end, said Chief Executive Huseyin Aydin.
Ziraat's loans grew 7 percent in the first quarter, Aydin said late on Friday in comments set for later release.
Aydin also said net profit this year will be higher than last year's 3.3 billion lira, and that the bank plans to issue a eurobond of around $1 billion.
($1 = 2.1296 Turkish Liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Christopher Cushing)
* Says to consider preferential issue of capital to India government Source text - (http://bit.ly/2nMmEMu) Further company coverage:
* Joyfix LTD raises stake in the company to 88.15 percent from 4.48 percent
BEIJING, March 17 Ant Financial Services Group, the world's largest financial technology company, is confident of closing a deal for U.S. money-transfer firm MoneyGram International Inc, a top executive told Reuters, despite a higher bid from a U.S. rival.