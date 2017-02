ISTANBUL Aug 18 Ziraat Bank, Turkey's state-owned lender, reported a 47 percent decline in its first-half net profit to 1.018 billion lira ($574 million) on Thursday, according to an e-mailed bulletin.

The lender, Turkey's largest by assets, reported a net profit of 1.910 billion lira in the first half of 2010. Ziraat said loans grew 19 percent since the end of 2010 to 64 billion lira. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)