BRIEF-Northeast Bancorp reports quarterly EPS $0.35
* Northeast Bancorp reports record quarterly results, surpasses $1 billion in assets and declares dividend
ISTANBUL Aug 9 State-run Ziraat Bank, Turkey's biggest lender, posted a 39 percent rise in first-half net profit to 3.4 billion lira ($1.14 billion) on Tuesday.
It said loans rose 20 percent year-on-year to 201.4 billion lira by the end of the first half. Assets rose 14 percent to 321.8 billion lira, and deposits were up 14 percent to 195.6 billion lira.
($1 = 2.9810 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 The Senate Finance Committee has delayed a vote on President Donald Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, until Tuesday morning after Democrats objected to a request to hold a vote on Monday night, a Republican spokeswoman for the panel said. The "irregular objection" from Democrats to the evening vote means that the panel will now vote at 10 a.m. EST on Tuesday, when the committee will also vote on Tom Price's nomination as secretary of Health