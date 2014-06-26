KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 Turkish lender Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi plans to sell 3 billion ringgit ($932.55 million) of Islamic bonds in Malaysia, according to a filing with the central bank on Thursday.

Sukuk under the programme will have a tenure of one to 20 years, and will be sold on a bought-deal basis through book building or private placement. Funds raised will go towards general corporate purposes.

The sukuk murabaha will be issued through TF Varlik Kiralama, a wholly-owned unit of Turkiye Finans. Malaysia's RAM Ratings has accorded the programme an indicative long-term rating of AA3.

HSBC Amanah Malaysia and Standard Chartered Saadiq are joint advisers. ($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kim Coghill)