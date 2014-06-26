KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 Turkish lender Turkiye
Finans Katilim Bankasi plans to sell 3 billion ringgit ($932.55
million) of Islamic bonds in Malaysia, according to a filing
with the central bank on Thursday.
Sukuk under the programme will have a tenure of one to 20
years, and will be sold on a bought-deal basis through book
building or private placement. Funds raised will go towards
general corporate purposes.
The sukuk murabaha will be issued through TF Varlik
Kiralama, a wholly-owned unit of Turkiye Finans. Malaysia's RAM
Ratings has accorded the programme an indicative long-term
rating of AA3.
HSBC Amanah Malaysia and Standard Chartered Saadiq are joint
advisers.
($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgit)
(Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Kim Coghill)