By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 Turkish lender Turkiye Finans Katilim Bankasi plans to sell 3 billion ringgit ($933 million) of Islamic bonds in Malaysia, according to a filing with the southeast Asian country's central bank on Thursday.
The bank will initially raise 800 million ringgit with a five-year sukuk on June 30, according to a separate filing by Standard Chartered Saadiq to the central bank. It will have an annual return of six percent.
Sukuk under the programme will have a tenure of one to 20 years. Funds raised will go towards general corporate purposes.
The so-called sukuk murabaha will be issued through TF Varlik Kiralama, a wholly-owned unit of Turkiye Finans. Malaysia's RAM Ratings has accorded the programme an indicative long-term rating of AA3.
HSBC Amanah Malaysia and Standard Chartered Saadiq are joint advisers.
($1 = 3.2170 Malaysian Ringgit)
