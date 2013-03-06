BRIEF-Spark Energy prices offering of 1.4 mln shares
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Talks with Airbus, Boeing ongoing
* Order could be for more than 100 planes
* No hurry on possible bond issue
By Ozge Ozbilgin
ANKARA, March 6 Turkish Airlines is still in talks with both Airbus and Boeing over plans to order narrow-body planes and has not yet made a final decision on the number of aircraft it will buy, Chairman Hamdi Topcu told Reuters.
The world's fastest-growing major carrier plans to expand its fleet of smaller planes this year after buying billions of dollars worth of larger models in 2012, making it a key client for global plane makers.
"The narrow-bodied plane order and numbers have not been finalised. Our work with Boeing and Airbus is continuing," Topcu told Reuters on Wednesday in Ankara.
Topcu said in January the airline planned to order more than 100 narrow-body planes by the end of March. Industry sources had said Turkey's flag carrier was expected to seek a large number of narrow-body jets, such as the 150-seat Airbus A320.
German magazine Focus reported over the weekend that Turkish Airlines wanted up to 120 of the A320 aircraft but held back from signing at the last minute after the airline said it wanted more Turkish suppliers to be involved.
Topcu also repeated that the company, 49 percent owned by the government with the remainder floated on the Istanbul stock exchange, was working on a possible bond issue.
"For the time being we don't need financing, therefore we are not in a hurry on issues such as timing," he said.
After launching 33 new destinations in 2012, the carrier hopes to open as many as 40 new routes in 2013, around a quarter of them to Africa, and aims to be flying to every country in Europe by the end of the year.
* Pricing public offering of 1.4 million shares of redeemable perpetual preferred stock at $25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
March 9 Gold prices held steady early on Thursday near a five-week low touched in the previous session, pressured by an uptick in the dollar ahead of U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was flat at $1,207.46 per ounce at 0030 GMT. The metal hit its lowest since Feb. 1 at $1,206.05 in the previous session. * U.S. gold futures edged down $1.80 or 0.1 percent to $1,207.60. The dollar index was up 0.1 percent to 102.1