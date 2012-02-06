UPDATE 1-Alibaba extends bricks-and mortar retail push with Bailian deal
* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control Intime
ISTANBUL Feb 6 Turkish January passenger and light commercial vehicle sales dropped 34.2 percent from a year ago, association data showed on Monday.
According to data from Automotive Distributors' Association, 29,545 units were sold in January, down from 44,892 units a year ago.
"The IMF has revised the growth outlook for Turkey from 2 percent to 0.4 percent. In the light of this information, we expect the total sales to be within a 775 to 825,000 range," asssociation coordinator Hayri Erce said in a written statement.
Automotive unit sales were 910,867 in 2011. (Writing by Ece Toksabay)
* Follows stake taken in Suning Commerce, plans to control Intime
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 Chinese tech giant Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd has formed a strategic partnership with supermarket operator Bailian Group, extending its push into bricks-and-mortar retail as online growth slows.
* Hong Kong shares less pricey than China, Asia ex-Japan shares